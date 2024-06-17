Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.07% of Uber Technologies worth $10,320,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,415,778,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,419,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,072,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,412 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $70.26. 4,061,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,730,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average of $69.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

