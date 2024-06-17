Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $238.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $276.00. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

NYSE UNP opened at $222.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $199.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 39.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in Union Pacific by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

