United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,854,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 64.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,694,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $8,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $135.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.85. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.