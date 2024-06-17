United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Short Interest Down 17.5% in May

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 779,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 943,800 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

United States Cellular Trading Down 2.7 %

USM traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.51 and a beta of 0.52. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $60.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.75 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Cellular

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in United States Cellular by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United States Cellular

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.