United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on X. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Sunday. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.78.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

