Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,821,657 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 137,229 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $65,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $1,010,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $228,758,000 after purchasing an additional 159,644 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $753,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2,657.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 232,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $47.29.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on URBN

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.