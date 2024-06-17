V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 618 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $136.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.19. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.33.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

