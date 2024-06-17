V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 6,386 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Amcor by 48.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

