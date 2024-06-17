V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 1,079 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $76.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

