V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 210 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $584.71 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $617.08 and a 200-day moving average of $598.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.