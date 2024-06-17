V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 622 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dover by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $175,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

NYSE DOV opened at $177.25 on Monday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $188.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.84.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

