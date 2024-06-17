V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys New Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
Wipro Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE:WIT opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WIT
About Wipro
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wipro
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.