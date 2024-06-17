V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $313,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEN

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.