V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $313,000 Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BEN opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.37.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 70.86%.
BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
