V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 23.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,939,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Teleflex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $208.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.89 and a 200 day moving average of $227.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $262.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.29.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

