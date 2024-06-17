V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $414,000 Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 75,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,946,000 after purchasing an additional 94,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $93.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

