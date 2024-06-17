V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $114.90 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. TD Cowen raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.