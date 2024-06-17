V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in WestRock by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WRK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Trading Down 1.5 %

WRK stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. WestRock has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $54.83.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.68%.

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.