V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Pool by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pool by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $341.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $308.45 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

