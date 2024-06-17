V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $295,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 620,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 229,223 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,895,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,361,000 after purchasing an additional 520,978 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.37. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $22.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

