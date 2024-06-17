V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $335,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 100,787 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,082,000 after buying an additional 1,052,198 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 139,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $112.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of -103.75, a P/E/G ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,229. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,613 shares of company stock valued at $68,171,311. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

