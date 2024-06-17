V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,471,733,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 669,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,517 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI opened at $121.84 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

