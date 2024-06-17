V Square Quantitative Management LLC Makes New Investment in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 80,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,745,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 228,102 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,565,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ICL Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,474,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,835,000 after acquiring an additional 373,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,042,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of ICL opened at $4.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

