V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 1,137 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total value of $4,503,842.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,375,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,124,105.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $4,503,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,375,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,124,105.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,754,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $57.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

View Our Latest Report on K

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.