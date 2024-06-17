V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 1,296 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 135.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in CMS Energy by 39.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 117,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,899 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $59.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

