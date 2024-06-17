V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 1,928 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Hasbro by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

