V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 289 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Insulet by 251.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock opened at $200.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $298.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,346 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PODD

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.