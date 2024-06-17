V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 289 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Insulet by 251.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.
Insulet Stock Performance
Insulet stock opened at $200.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $298.95.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,346 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.18.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PODD
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
