V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 347 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $89.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.94 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,349 shares of company stock worth $2,401,693. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

