V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 474 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.4 %
TSCO stock opened at $280.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $287.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.06 and its 200-day moving average is $245.64.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.
Read Our Latest Report on TSCO
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tractor Supply
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.