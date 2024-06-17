V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 641 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 540.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,647 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,570 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TECH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $75.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

