V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,881 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $202.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.07. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.07 and a 1 year high of $213.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

