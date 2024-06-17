V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

