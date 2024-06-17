Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 10,354 shares.The stock last traded at $7.20 and had previously closed at $7.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Valneva had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

