VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned 0.06% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 459,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 124,546 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 129,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000.

NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $28.48. 366,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,519. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1562 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

