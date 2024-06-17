Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Rovin Capital UT ADV’s 4th Largest Position

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $345,621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,974,000 after acquiring an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,903,000. Finally, Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,378,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.64. The stock had a trading volume of 317,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,263. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.