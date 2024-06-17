Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.32. 488,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,615,657. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $129.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

