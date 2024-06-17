Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 16,837 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,842,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.61% of Sysco worth $3,498,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 161.7% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Sysco Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:SYY traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,722. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.45. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

