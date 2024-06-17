Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,728,782 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.71% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $3,452,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,636,000. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 45,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $108.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,698. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average is $93.51. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

