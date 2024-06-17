Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 173,635 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.06% of ResMed worth $3,052,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in ResMed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in ResMed by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Down 1.2 %

ResMed stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.18. 242,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,906. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $229.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,666,409 in the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

