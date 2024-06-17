Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 204,481 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,895,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.21% of Equifax worth $3,436,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Equifax by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Equifax by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,869,000 after purchasing an additional 305,028 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Equifax Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EFX traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.18. The company had a trading volume of 122,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,303. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.64 and a 200 day moving average of $245.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

