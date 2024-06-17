Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 2,155,232 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.70% of AT&T worth $10,443,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,875,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,442,504. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

