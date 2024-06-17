Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 2,259,976 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.25% of DoorDash worth $2,897,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.46. 734,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,958. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.75, a P/E/G ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $17,663,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 548,613 shares of company stock worth $68,171,311. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

