Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 417,818 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 417,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.74% of Target worth $6,401,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Target Stock Performance
NYSE:TGT traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,189. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.37 and a 200-day moving average of $152.56. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86.
Target Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Target
In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
