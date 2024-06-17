Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 5,158 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,820,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.35% of Fair Isaac worth $3,283,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,384.44. 35,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,325. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,271.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,240.93. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $764.49 and a 1 year high of $1,451.78. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,014 shares of company stock worth $40,820,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.