Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 90,589 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.23% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $3,446,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,046 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,373 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $809.36. 121,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,414. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $822.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $711.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $671.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

