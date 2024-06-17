Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,068,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.12% of Mondelez International worth $8,986,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

MDLZ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.04. 784,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,279,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

