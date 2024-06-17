Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.53% of Palo Alto Networks worth $8,129,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,206 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 67,533 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,659 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Daiwa America upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $318.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,357. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.17 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,182 shares of company stock valued at $74,850,597 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks



Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

