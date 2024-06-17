Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.88% of Synopsys worth $6,977,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 8.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,206 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Synopsys by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,019,000 after purchasing an additional 153,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,143,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 20.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,744,000 after purchasing an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $596.79. 192,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,654. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.87 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,485. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

