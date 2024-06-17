Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,678,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.68% of NextEra Energy worth $12,067,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,055,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,979 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,717,000 after purchasing an additional 449,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,629,124. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.