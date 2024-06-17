Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,715,805 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 206,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.00% of HP worth $3,542,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in HP by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in HP by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 109,358 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 55,687 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,158,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

