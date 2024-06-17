Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,041,622 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,933,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.53% of Starbucks worth $10,362,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $81.10. 2,637,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,212,997. The stock has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.21.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

